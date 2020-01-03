LEWES, DE —Captain Daniel Allen McCoy, 52, of Lewes, DE, formerly of North East, MD, gained entrance into heaven on Monday, December 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family with the nursing help from his sister Kim Zuck, RN and Compassionate Care/Amedisys Hospice. Born in Elkton, MD, on December 30, 1966, he was the son of Gary and Eulla McCoy of Rising Sun, MD. Dan made a living as a master carpenter contractor. He graduated from North East High School with honors and was a Maryland State wrestling champion. He was accepted as a walk on football athlete to Penn State University. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, and fishing and earned his captain license in the last year of his life.
Dan is survived by his parents, Gary and Eulla McCoy; siblings: Gary McCoy Jr (Pam) and Kimberly Zuck (Dennis); children: Kristina Ritchie (Chris), Jenna Melvin (Kyle), Colton McCoy, Chelsea Woods (Charlie), Cheyenne Taylor, and Dani McCoy; grandchildren: Brynlee, Jude, Emma, Aubrey, and Larry, and many lifelong friends, too many to name. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Homer McCoy and Beatrice Graham, and maternal grandparents Oscar Combs and Ella Combs-Aleshire.
No funeral services will be held. Instead, at Dan's request, his ashes will be spread in a celebration of life at his favorite fishing and hunting spots and his hunting cabin overlooking the pond on the family farm in Rising Sun, MD, with a crab and shrimp feast in the summer of 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.