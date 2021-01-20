ELKTON, MD — Cynthia Williams Timko, 73, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021. She was the daughter of the late G. Edgar and Louise Williams of Middletown, DE.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Anthony A. Timko, son Mark S. Timko (Lisa) and daughter Jennifer Jane Riddle (Nicholas) and 5 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105..
