NEWARK — (Jones) Cindy Potter, age 57, of Newark, Delaware, died on July 24, 2022 surrounded by her husband and children.
To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Potter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
NEWARK — (Jones) Cindy Potter, age 57, of Newark, Delaware, died on July 24, 2022 surrounded by her husband and children.
Cindy grew up in Elkton, Maryland and was a graduate of Elkton High School. Later while working at Terumo Medical Corporation she met the love of her life, married, and moved to Newark and began a new story together with their kids. Cindy attended Schilling-Douglas School of Hair Design and upon graduating began her career as a talented and beloved hair stylist that could make anyone laugh. After retiring, Cindy later went on to enjoy a few years as a teacher at Schilling-Douglas and found her passion as “Ms. Cindy”.
More than anything, Cindy adored her family. She loved days at home joking and laughing with her husband, “jamming” to her favorite music, sitting in her backyard enjoying nature, strong coffee with her mom, and visits from her kids. She was known for being fiercely protective and loving of her family. Cindy freely gave her heart, time, and support to her friends and family, and always gave long warm hugs. Cindy’s presence, love, humor and companionship will be deeply missed.
Cindy was predeceased by her son Jason Potter. She is survived by her loving mother, Gladys Biddle Ciskowski, her best friend and husband of 35 years Tom Potter, son Jon Whalen and daughter-in-law Melissa, daughter Sandy Potter, and father Gene Jones. Cindy is also survived by her beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that are all like family. At Cindy’s request, no services will be held.
For online condolences, please visit
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.