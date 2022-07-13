PERRYVILLE — Cynthia Patricia Gonzalez (nee Dye), a resident of Perryville, died on Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022, at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace after an illness of seven weeks. She was born to Arthur Dye and Lilian Mary Palmer in Wicken, Essex, England on November 19, 1929.
Mrs. Gonzalez was primarily a homemaker but had worked as a secretary and clerk for a security company and a non-profit organization. She emigrated to New York City in 1954 and resided there until 1991. She was cherished by family, friends, and neighbors for her exceptional kindness, sweetness, and thoughtfulness. She liked to bake, travel, and socialize, and enjoyed music, art, and poetry.
She is survived by her sister, Sheila Parrish, her daughters, Denise Mari and Lillian Gonzalez, and her son-in-law, Michael Mari.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of sixty-three years, Martin Gonzalez, her brothers, Arthur, George, Dennis, Godfrey, Peter, and her sisters, Ena, Kathleen, Eileen, Mona, Veronica, and Monica.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Perryville by Father Jay McKee on Monday, July 11, 2022. Interment was in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.