PORT DEPOSIT — On April 5, 2022, Cynthia H. Clark, 64, went to be with the angels. She was the wife of Douglas Clark; loving mother of Steve (Leslie), Lauren (Matthew), Andy (Bobby); caring sister of Rhonda DiGennaro and family, Pam Oelschlager and family, and Kim Hixon and family; sister-in-law Mary Ellen Clark-Pienciak and family; loving grandmother of Alicia, Ali, Madeline, and Evelyn; great grandmother of Jaxon, Kade, and Emma. In addition to the family members listed above Cindy was predeceased by her parents, Ron and Edna Hixon.
Cindy was kind; always thinking of others first. She loved the beach and most of all being with family and friends. Her beautiful smile and contagious laugh are unforgettable. Cindy was thankful for her family, her sisters, her friends, her home and all that she had been blessed with, as well as good neighbors. Everyone can rest easy knowing they now have the kindest, most beautiful guardian angel.
In lieu of flowers, please offer an act of kindness in Cindy's memory and honor. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 194 Rising Sun, MD on May 15, 2022 from 1pm-4pm.
