Cynthia was born on a U.S. military base in Heidelberg, Germany, and came to the U.S. three months later. She grew up on posts up and down the East Coast, before her father retired and the family settled in Cecil County, MD in 1962.
She attended Bainbridge Elementary, Perryville Middle School and West Nottingham Academy, completed her undergraduate degree in Geology at Vassar and her Master's in Paleontology at the University of Michigan.
Cynthia worked as a petroleum geologist, based in Houston, TX, and travelled all over the world, including some nearby field office assignments in Lake Charles & Lafayette, LA. In the early 1970's, she was one of the first women geologists to work offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and went on to become a "proven oil and gas finder" once she transitioned from wellsite work to exploration.
Cynthia retired early and relocated back to her family home and farm in Port Deposit in 1995. After lending her geological expertise to several local boards, commissions, and organizations, she retired for good in 2015 and has spent her time creating a perennial "naturalistic" garden, learning to treat her farm as an ecosystem, and buying local!
Cynthia is a member of the Philadelphia Rhododendron Society and the Winterthur Garden and Landscape Society, both of which have provided her with inspiration and so many of her perennial plants. The garden at Parade Rest now has amazing colours in all seasons of the year and always has something for the pollinators.
Cynthia was pre-deceased by her parents, Leland Swarts Devore Jr. and Helen Ramsay Matthews. She is survived by a multitude of cousins, her husband, Rupert Rossetti, and his extended family.
There will not be an immediate service. A celebration of Cynthia's life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please plant a native tree or shrub, or add some pollinator-friendly perennials to your garden.
