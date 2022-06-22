NORTH EAST — Curtis James Johnson, "JJ" 69 of North East, MD, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022.
Born in WV, on February 17, 1953, he was the son of the late Curtis E. and Norma Lee (Simms) Johnson.
JJ was an automotive salesman, working for Tristate Ford and Ramsay Ford in Elkton, MD. He was a member of VFW Post 6027, North East, MD where he served as manager, and a lifetime member of North East Volunteer Fire Dept.
He is survived by his children: Scott Johnson (Ashley) of Summerville, SC, Michael Johnson of Conowingo, MD, Ann Keiper of Laurel, MD; his sister: Linda Sterns of Sparta, TN; seven grandchildren; and his many great friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of JJ may be made to VFW Post 6027, in care of the funeral home.
