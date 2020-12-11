EARLEVILLE — Curtis D. Zang. 67 of Earleville, MD, passed away on December 8, 2020 in Laurelwood Care Center, Elkton, MD.
Mr. Zang was born on August 19, 1953 in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Theodore D. and Betty Jane Bidgood Zang. He was a graduate of Bohemia Manor High School and earned his BS degree from the University of Delaware. Curtis was a CPA and Tax Preparer, operating his own business. He was raised in Hazelmoor where he enjoyed deer and waterfowl hunting. Curtis was an avid soccer enthusiast where he helped develop Chesland Soccer Complex in Elkton. He also was a member of Cecil Soccer League and coached girls’ soccer.
Along with his parents, he was preceded by a brother Steve Zang.
Curtis is survived by his sons, Brian Zang (Jasmine) of Lorton, VA and Alan Zang (Kristina) of North Potomac, MD; a brother Michael Zang (Lori Pennington), a sister Linda Lloyd (Keith); the mother of his children, Pat Zang; 4 grandchildren, Cole, Kenley, Mia and Luke; sister-in-law Kitt Zang and nieces and nephews, Sarah Richards (Josh), Jessica Lloyd, Kyle Lloyd, Catherine E. Zang (Erhan), Kellie A. Zang, Christina Pennington (Cameron Kauffman) and Rebecca Pennington.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Cecil Soccer League, PO Box 1406, Elkton, MD 21921.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
