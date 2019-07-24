ELK MILLS, MD — Curtis Carl "Sonny" Roark, age 76, of Elk Mills, MD, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Elkton, MD, on July 15, 1943, he was the son of the late Earl S. and Virginia Nelson Roark.
Mr. Roark was a self-employed carpet and tile installer.
Survivors include his daughter, Ruth Ann McQuerrey (Jeff), Elkton, MD; 2 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Roark was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua McQuerrey; and all of his siblings.
Funeral service with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
