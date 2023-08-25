ELKTON, MD — Craig Jackson Moore, age 85, of Elkton, MD passed away, Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Born in Elkton on December 18, 1937, he was the son of the late William Joseph and Frances Winifred Mahan Moore.
Mr. Moore proudly served in the U.S. Army and the Maryland National Guard. He retired after 41 years of dedicated service from Thiokol Corporation, where he was involved in the testing of many solid rocket motors and his name is on a plaque that was launched to the moon. He was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church, Elkton High School Class of 1955, and a proud member of the 29th Infantry Division Association.
Craig enjoyed playing golf with his friends, gardening, old western movies, attending auctions, and spending time with family. He had exceptional mechanical skills and would tackle any household project.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Jean Lee Learn Moore and his son Craig Allen Moore of Elkton, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his sister, C. Jane Biggs.
Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M., Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 A.M. Interment will be private in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
