ELKTON — Cory Craig O’Connor of Elkton, MD, age 46, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021. Cory was born on May 12, 1974 in Towson, MD to Barry Craig O’Connor and the late Rosalie (Klunk) O’Connor.
Cory was a 1992 graduate of Elkton High School. He has worked for DuPont as an Events Manager and then an Administrator for Discover Card. Cory enjoyed fishing, boating and eating crabs.
Cory is survived by his father and step-mother, Barry & Catherine O’Connor of Newark, DE; step-brother, Harley Haller of Newark, DE; step-sister, Nicole Aleshire of North East, MD; nephew, Austin; 5 nieces: Kayla, Janae, Italia, Angelina, and Karma; aunt, Vicki O’Connor and uncle, Rodger O’Connor. Cory is preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie (Klunk) O’Connor.
A celebration of Cory’s life will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711 where family and friends may start visiting at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
