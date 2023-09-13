EARLEVILLE — Corvette "Toni" Cottman Porter, 66 of Earleville, MD passed away peacefully at home on September 10, 2023.
Corvette was born in Chester, Pennsylvania to John Henson and the late Mildred Porter. She later moved to Cecil County where she had lived for the last 23 years. She loved playing Bingo and cards and also treasured her annual trips to Orlando, Florida and Massanutten Resort in Virginia. Toni was the matriarch of her family and loved spending time with her family and friends. Everyday her family and friends will recall all the smack and trash talk she delivered, sometimes it hurt but you always knew it was the truth and came from the heart. She spoke direct, you always knew where you stood with her and how she felt - and she had a way of making you fall in love with her.
She is survived by her partner of over 29 years John McFarland; 4 Children Jerome Porter, Yolanda Porter, Carlotta Brown-Williams, Lonnie Ball Jr.; 2 Brothers, Dan Porter, and John Porter; 13 Grandchildren and 12 Great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday September 16, 2023 from 12 to 1 PM in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. A private service will be held immediately following.
To plant a tree in memory of Corvette Porter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.