ELKTON, MD — Corey Michael Gifford, age 39, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. Born in Midland, MI, on November 5, 1982, he was the son of Eunice Elizabeth Gifford-Hoefer and her husband Tom; and the late Kristan A. Gifford.
Mr. Gifford had worked as a show lighting technician.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, survivors include his paternal grandmother, Ardelle Gifford; brothers, Sean, and Aaron Gifford; girlfriend, Amberline Elliott; aunts, Jennifer Bryant (Phillipe), Mary Flemming (Lance), Laura Reynolds (Brian), and Donna Strianese; uncle, Jonathan; Tom's family, Mary Ann Hodge (Mike), and Mark Hoefer; and many cousins.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Peter Gifford.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, 21921 where visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
