CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Corey Andrew Hammond, age 22 of Chesapeake City, MD passed away on March 7, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1997 to Jeffrey Hammond and the late Kimberly Michelle Whiteman.
Corey graduated from Bohemia Manor High School in 2015. He was employed with Terumo Medical Corporation in Elkton, MD. Corey was a car enthusiast and was passionate about buying older cars, fixing, and selling them. He enjoyed playing video games and attending concerts.
Corey is survived by his companion, Justine Weyandt of Chesapeake City, MD; father, Jeffrey Hammond and his wife, Jessica of Chesapeake City, MD; sisters: Katherine Hammond and Leighanne Hammond both of Chesapeake City, MD; paternal grandparents: Ronald and Winnie Hammond of Elkton, MD; maternal grandparents: John and Carole Whiteman of Chesapeake City, MD; step grandparents: Jens and Cindy Jensen of Elkton, MD; and step great grandmother, Julia Jensen of Elkton, MD.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Kimberly Michelle Whiteman.
A celebration of Corey’s life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Elkton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made payable to, “Cystic Fibrosis Foundation” and sent in care of the funeral home. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
