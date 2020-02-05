GALVESTON, TX — Cora E. (Odom) Morse, age 64, of Galveston, TX went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Rising Sun, MD. She was born in Laurel, MS on February 3, 1955 to the late Mack Odom and Melba (Turner) Odom.
Cora grew up in Texas City, TX with her high school sweetheart and husband, Paul. They traveled the world for twenty years living in many different places such as, Hawaii, Greece and other state side assignments during Paul’s Air Force career. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Cora and Paul settled in Galveston, TX where she worked as a management assistant for Action Personnel until her retirement. Cora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Cora is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Paul Morse, Jr.; sons: Paul J. Morse III and Christopher Aaron Morse; eight grandchildren; sisters: Donis Willoughby and Jo Anne Donkin and her husband, Kevin. In addition to her parents, Cora is preceded in death by her sisters: Phyllis Stone and Barbara Bremmeran.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
