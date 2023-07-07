BRANDYWINE — (Burchard) Heaven gained an angel on June 27, 2023, Constant Elaine Burchard Dietz. Born September 1, 1960, in Ridgewood, NJ to the late Albert and Jean Burchard. Connie was the 5th of 6 children, growing up in Perry Point, Md. She was a graduate of Perryville High School and University of Maryland. She worked for the Department of Justice for over 20 years, retiring in December 2021. She was a member of the American Legion Post 238. She enjoyed traveling and exploring new places with her husband, Bobby and her family and friends and cheering on her favorite teams, the Terps and the Redskins (Commanders).

