BRANDYWINE — (Burchard) Heaven gained an angel on June 27, 2023, Constant Elaine Burchard Dietz. Born September 1, 1960, in Ridgewood, NJ to the late Albert and Jean Burchard. Connie was the 5th of 6 children, growing up in Perry Point, Md. She was a graduate of Perryville High School and University of Maryland. She worked for the Department of Justice for over 20 years, retiring in December 2021. She was a member of the American Legion Post 238. She enjoyed traveling and exploring new places with her husband, Bobby and her family and friends and cheering on her favorite teams, the Terps and the Redskins (Commanders).
Connie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bobby Dietz, her siblings: Mark Burchard (Laurie), Colora, MD; Barbara Burchard, North Kingstown, RI; Prudence Brooks (Randy), Springfield, VA; Kristina Kahan (Patrick), Annapolis, MD and Peter Burchard, El Cerrito, CA. She leaves behind several cousins and many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Connie was preceded in death by her mother Jean Burchard, her sister Becky Burchard, Aunt Joyce Reiss, and brother-in-law, David Kahan.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4-7pm, July 7, 2023, at the Jameson-Harrison American Legion Post 238, 6265 Brandywine Rd, Hughesville, MD 20637. All who knew and loved Connie are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to American Legion Post 238
