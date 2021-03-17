DOVER, Del. — Rev. Conrad M. “Connie” Cohen, 80 of Dover, DE, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021.
Born in Milford, Del., on January 3, 1941, he was the son of the late Alfred Hess and the late Elizabeth (McCullough) Cohen. He was the loving husband of the late Joann Campbell Cohen his wife of 56 years who preceded him on November 16, 2020.
He is survived by his children: Jill Lynn Cohen (James Forsman) of Elkton, Md., and Rev. Jack D. Cohen (Melissa) of Port Deposit, Md.; his six beautiful grandchildren: Jacob David Cohen, Emma Gayle Cohen, Rachel Jordan Cohen, Natalie Grace Hamma, Hannah Joy Cohen and Judah John Cohen; and his siblings: brother; Frank Cohen of Elkton, Md., and sister: Linda Garrison (Rob) of Salem, N.J.
Funeral services, conducted by Rev. John Hobbs and Rev. Jack D. Cohen will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Haven Community Church, 48 Flint Drive, North East, MD. Due to COVID-19, in-person funeral services will be private, however for those wishing to view services, please use the following link to join us virtually https://havencc.org/conrad-m-cohen-funeral/
Public graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 12 noon at Henlopen Memorial Park, 28787 Lockerman Road, Milton, Del.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Connie may be made to Haven Community Church, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.
