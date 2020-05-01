ELKTON, MD — Connie Mae Walstrum, 65, of Elkton, MD, passed away at home on Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Elkton on September 28, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Nelson, Jr. and Clara Wilmer Walstrum.
Connie enjoyed camping, boating, sunbathing, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sister, Bonnie McClelland, New Castle, DE; daughters, Tracey Leffew, Lindsay Eastridge (Walter), and Kimberly Hollada, all of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Samantha Leffew, Nelson “Ethan” Walstrum, Taylor Hollada, Maranda Morris, and Olivia Hollada; great-grandchildren, Cannon and Rosella; step-mother, Betty Walstrum, Fairfield, CA; and brother, Chris Walstrum, Fairfield, CA. She also leaves behind her cousin and caretakers, Debbie and Art Campbell and family.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
