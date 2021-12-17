ODESSA — Robert Carl Burkheimer, age 83, passed away on Nov. 1, 2021 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE. He died from Non/Covid pneumonia contracted in the hospital after a fall.
Bob was born in Baltimore, MD on Aug. 8, 1938 to the late William & Marie Burkheimer.
After High School he joined the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War.
Col. R.C. Burkheimer, auctioneer for 59 years, had an Auction House on Rt. 40, North East, MD.
His favorite hobbies were scuba diving, fishing and golf. Bob spent 33 winters in Puerto Vallarta, MX. He was the Champion of the 2003 Pez Vela Fishing Tournament in Puerto Vallarta, MX. A tournament with 144 fishermen on board 58 fishing boats.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and younger brother William (Bill) Burkheimer. He is survived by his soul mate, Carole Coleman, Odessa, DE and his brother Paul Burkheimer, Aberdeen, MD along with nieces and nephews and many friends.
Services for Robert Burkheimer will be held at: St. Jude Mission Church, 928 Turkey Pt. Rd., North East, MD, Jan. 5 at 11:00 St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 105 St Anne's Church Rd, Middletown, DE in the Spring of 2022. Date to be announced latter.
