Clyde Winfield Reynolds Jr.

Clyde Winfield Reynolds, Jr. (77) was born on Friday, January 29, 1943 and passed away peacefully in Elkton, MD on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in West Grove, PA to parents Clyde W. Reynolds, Sr. and Elsie B. (Cloud) Reynolds and lived the majority of his life in Kimberton, PA. He is survived by his two sons, Michael and wife Christine, Brian and wife Heather, daughter Jennifer, five grandchildren and sister Joan. An Army Veteran, dedicated Coast Guard Auxiliarist with a passion for the water. May he rest in peace. Private cremation.

To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Reynolds, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

