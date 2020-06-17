ELKTON — Clyde Duane Broadwater, "Duane" age 74 of Elkton, MD passed away on June 8, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1946 in Elkton, MD to the late Clyde Vincent Broadwater and Mary Louise (Baker) Perkins.
Duane served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968. He was a proud Boy Scout and was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. During his high school years, he was a guard on the Bohemia Manor High School basketball team. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of a team years ago. He also enjoyed playing volleyball, cards, and games with his family. Duane loved to play miniature golf. He was President of the PTA at Chesapeake City Elementary School for many years and he served as the chairman of fundraising for Bohemia Manor High School's Marching Band. He enjoyed watching tv, movies, and spending time with his family. Many will remember Duane as Santa Claus. He and his wife, Dea, brought joy to many children during the holidays by dressing as Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Immaculate Conception Church for seven years.
Duane is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy "Dea" (Nedwick) Broadwater; daughter, Pamela Ives; son, Christopher Broadwater and his wife, Julianne; grandson, Aiden Broadwater; siblings: Beverly Mahoney, Tish McCormick and her husband, Tom; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
A celebration of Duane's life will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 8:00 PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 7:00 PM. The burial will be held at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
