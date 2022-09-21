RISING SUN — Clyde Brammer, Jr. (87) of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on September 15, 2022. Born in Lebanon, PA on February 26, 1935, he was the son of the late Clyde Brammer and Blanche M. Brammer and the devoted husband of 65 years to Susanne Brammer.
Clyde graduated from Rising Sun High School, class of 1953 with a full scholarship to Washington College, Chestertown, MD for sports.
Clyde retired from Wiley Manufacturing Company of Port Deposit, MD after many years in management. He then went on to work for Fisher Steel / Steel Fab Enterprises LLC in Lancaster, PA. Clyde also served as a School Bus Driver for Cecil County.
He was a member of Conowingo Baptist Church over 70 years where he served as a trustee and care taker for the cemetery. Clyde was a member of the Masons for 60 years with Harmony Lodge No. 53 of Port Deposit, MD. Clyde had a passion for the game of Baseball and spent many years with RSLL as an Umpire, Coach, Manager and Mentor to many girls and boys. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Clyde is preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald W. Brammer; daughters: Katherine L. Brammer, Margaret J. Brammer and brother, Kenneth Brammer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son: Richard Brammer and his wife Carol; daughter, Sandy McKinney, her husband Raymond; Kevin Brammer and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren: Nicholas, Emily and Katie; Sisters: Shirley Monk, Joanne Henderson and her husband Richard and several nieces and nephews.
A very special Thank You to Amy, Gina, Sally and Shelley for the love and care they showed him and our family during his illness. He loved you and so do we.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:00 am at R. T. Foard Funeral Home - 111 south Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD. The family will begin receiving friends at 10:00am. A Masonic Service will be offered prior to the service. Burial will be in Conowingo Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Conowingo Baptist Cemetery or Precious Times Playschool/JUMC. Contributions should go through the funeral home.
