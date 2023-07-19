PORT DEPOSIT — Clyde Arundal Hull, Jr., 79 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023 in the Select Hospital of Wilmington, DE. Born March 18, 1944 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Clyde Arundal, Sr. and Florence Elizabeth Meck Hull.
Clyde was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a self-employed builder. He and Joan both very much enjoyed their winters in Florida. He loved his country and always enjoyed a good political conversation. Clyde loved spending time at the Indian River inlet, Riverdale, and the ocean. He loved to travel and always enjoyed a good adventure. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed working in the yard. Most of all, Clyde will be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Clyde is survived by his loving companion of 36 years, Joan Rudasill; daughter, April Collette; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister, Barbra Prescott.
In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his son, Charles Hull.
Memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shriners Hospital for Children in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Pastor Alex Clifford of the Freedom Church of Rising Sun, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in the Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
