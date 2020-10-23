CONOWINGO, MD — Cloyd Alan Senn, passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2020. He was born in Lawton, OK on October 11, 1940.
Cloyd served in the U.S Army and graduated from the University of MD with a Master’s degree in Business Management. He retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground as assistant commandant for U.S. Army Ordnance Center and School.
Cloyd was involved in Harness Horse Racing for several years and was an avid golfer. He attended Grace Bible Chapel, North East, MD.
Cloyd is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Paula Benjamin Senn of Conowingo, MD; two sons: Brian Senn and his wife, Deborah of Union Bridge, MD; and Bradley Senn and his wife, Jamie of Elkton, MD; daughter, Claudia Gabbert and her husband, Tilmon of Conowingo, MD; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Cloyd’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Grace Bible Chapel” and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
