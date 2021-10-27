ELKTON, MD — Cloie Jane Harmon, 68, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021. Born in Charleston, WV on January 21, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Herbert F., and Reba G. (Hager) Headley.
Cloie was a loving homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, and her beloved dogs. She enjoyed horses, loved listening to country music, crocheting, baking, and cooking.
Survivors include her daughter, Reba A. Hinman and husband, Charles; companion John L. Evans, Sr.; step-son, John L. Evans, Jr.; grandchildren, Cassie (Brian), Stephanie, Danielle, Vivian (Ariel), Breanna, Allison, Jessica (Peter), and Aliscia (Corey); great grandchildren, Alexis, Evan, Greyson, Estella, Abby, Brendan, Garrett, Charlie, Audrey, Emmy and Sadie, and brother, Kenneth Headley (Hong Shen), FL.
In addition to her parents, Cloie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Harmon; grandson, Mitchell Bewley, and brothers, Eddie Headley, Sr., and Franklin H. Headley.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, October 29, 2021 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Elkton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home at the above address.
