EARLEVILLE — Clifton W. “Butch” Reed, 71 of Earleville, MD passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021 surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness.
Butch was born on January 18, 1950 at home, in Cecilton, MD, son of the late Henry Gordon Luthringer and Minnie Florence Long. He was a 1968 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. Butch was previously a manager at Money’s Restaurant and worked for Bob Jester at Primetime. Butch later worked for A.L.Boulden & Sons for over 20 years, retiring in 2010. Butch then opened Poppy’s Daycare to care for his granddaughter, Autumn. He was a Life Member of Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company, serving his community for over 55 years. He had held the positions of Board of Director and for the past 10 years Fire Police Captain. Butch also held membership in Hacks Point Fire Company. Butch served his country for 7 years, in the U.S. Air Force as a Loadmaster and was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant in 1975.
Butch is survived by his daughter, Nichole Reed and her mom, Robin Jamar and his granddaughter, Autumn Holland, who was the light of his life.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 2 pm at the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company, 110 E. Main Street, Cecilton, MD with military and fire department honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 565, Cecilton, MD 21913.
