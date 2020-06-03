PORT DEPOSIT — Clifton Leon Martin, Sr., 88 of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Honey Brook, PA, on September 15, 1931, he was the son of the late William L. and Miltidy (Green) Martin.
Mr. Martin was an Entomologist for the U.S. Government, working for 20 years at Bainbridge and retiring from Aberdeen Proving Ground with 15 years of service there.
He was a past social member of VFW Post 6027, North East, MD and the American Legion, Port Deposit, MD. He enjoyed watching NASCAR.
Survived by his loving wife of 69 years: Rosalie (McPeak) Martin; their children: Ginny Lee Horton (Edward), Clifton L. Martin, Jr. (Linda), Terry Lynn Martin (Anna), the late James Dean Martin (Lori), Mark Martin (Virginia) and Tammy Owens (Samuel Jr.); many grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow services in Ebenezer Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.