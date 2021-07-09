ELKTON — Clifton Lamyre Wilmot, Jr., 44, son of Deacon Clifton & Michelle Wilmot departed this life on July 1, 2021. His Celebration of Life will take place on Sat., July 17, 2021, 12 noon at North East United Methodist Church, 308 S. Main St, North East, MD 21901. There will be a public viewing from 10 am to 12 noon. His burial will take place in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, North East, MD. Flowers can be sent to Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home, 1493 Clayton St., Perryville, MD 21903.
To plant a tree in memory of " Clifton Lamyre Wilmot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
