Notice to Creditors Of Appointment of Foreign Personal Representative
Notice is given that the Register of Wills Court of New Castle County, Delaware appointed Russell Elliott Lynam, 175 George Bouknight Ln, Chapin, South Carolina 29036 as the Executor of the Estate of Clifford Robert Lynam Jr aka C. Robert Lynam Jr who died on 6-15-2020 domiciled in New Castle County, Delaware.
The Maryland
Resident Agent for service of Process is Christine Lobos whose address is 10 Academy Dr., Elkton, MD 21921.
At the time of death the decedent owned real or leasehold property in the following Maryland Counties: Cecil County,
All persons having claims against the decedent must file claims with the Register of Wills for Cecil County with a copy to the foreign personal representative on or before the earlier of the following two dates:
1) Six months from the decedents death , except if the decedent died before October 1, 1992, nine months from the date of death; or
2) Two months after the foreign personal representative mails or deliversto the creditor a copy of this published notice or other written notice, notifying the creditor that the claim will be barred unless the creditor presents the claim within two months from the mailing or other delivery of the notice. Claims filed after that date of after a date extended by law will be barred.
