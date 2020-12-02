ELKTON — Clayton Fortin went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020. Clayton was born in Grand Isle, Maine on December 20, 1950 to Blanche Grivois and Ludger Fortin.
Clayton was a spiritual man with a deep personal connection with the Lord. He was a dedicated and loyal friend to anyone he knew. Clayton enjoyed making money through odd jobs and activities. He was a hard worker that could always be relied on.
Clayton lived in Canada for several years, recalling his time spent there with deep affection.
Clayton was passionate and felt deeply about the world around him. He had a great appreciation of art and loved to draw and paint. For six years, he was a devoted participant of Bayside Community Network, Inc.
Clayton was a loving Father and Pepe. He was always boasting about the wonderful accomplishments of his children and grandchildren.
Clayton is survived by his daughter: Shannon Moffitt; son: Brian Fortin; grandchildren: Zion-Juhmal and Nicholas. He is also survived by his brothers: Kevin, Ken, Roy and Dennis; sisters: Nancy, Gloria; and his close friend: Dell Lord.
A celebration of life service, conducted by Father John Schaeffer, will be at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD on Friday, December 4th at 11am. Visitation for family and friends will be at 10am. Burial to follow services in Brookview Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
