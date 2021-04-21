WEST GROVE, PA — Clarence L. Gray, 71 of West Grove, PA, died Monday, April 19, 2021 in the Jennersville Hospital-Tower Health, West Grove, PA.
Born in Elkton, MD, on December 25, 1949, he was the son of the late Clarence E. Gray, Jr. and Catherine Eva (Doyle) Gray.
He is survived by his siblings: Alice Marie Kennedy (David) of Deland, FL, Roger W. Gray (Louise) of Nottingham, PA, Gary Gray (Debra) of Cochranville, PA, Carol Gray of Coatesville, PA, Faye Hornyak (John) of Nottingham, PA, Charles Gray of Oxford, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was also preceded by his brothers: Larry and Delbert Gray.
Funeral service will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow in Rose Bank Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
