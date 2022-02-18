DELAWARE CITY, DE — Clarence "C.R." Robert Sweetman, Jr. of Delaware City, DE, age 82, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022. He was born in Wilmington, DE on March 5, 1939 to the late Clarence "Josh" Sweetman, and Beatrice Elizabeth (Nowland) Sweetman.
C.R. graduated from Newark High School and joined the Delaware National Guard. He went on to work as an Iron Worker with the Local 451 in Wilmington, DE until his retirement in 1997. At his retirement party his coworkers called C.R. "the greatest ball mill extractor there ever was." In his younger years, he was an avid fisherman, and loved traveling to Pensacola, FL every winter to visit his friends on an extended fishing vacation. C.R. enjoyed playing cards, going to Nascar races and growing flowers in his garden. He also took pleasure in watching horse races, and frequently took trips to Delaware Park, where he could watch the races and enjoy his favorite crab cakes at Legends. Throughout his life C.R. was a strong supporter of our Veterans and the community. C.R. will be remembered as devoted, loving, generous and loyal. He will be dearly missed.
C.R. is survived by two brothers: Ronald Sweetman and John Sweetman; niece and caregiver, Suzanne Wilson; nephew, James "Robbie" Wilson; cousin and best friend, Jacob "Buddy" Nowland; longtime friend, Lee Daniels; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents C.R. was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Wilson and her husband, Floyd; and aunt, Arlina "Liney" Nichols.
A graveside service for C.R. will be held at 11:30am on March 5, 2022 at Bethel Cemetery, 312 Bethel Cemetery Rd., Chesapeake City, MD 21915. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in C.R.'s honor may be made payable to "VFW Post 7687" of Chesapeake City, MD and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
