OAKLAND — Christopher Lee "CJ" Sickles, age 18, of Oakland, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 15, 2002 in Cecil County, MD, he was the son of the late Christopher L. Sickles and Linda D. (Martin) Biggs.
CJ attended Southern Garrett County High School. He was a true superhero who fought AMPS for his entire life. CJ was a DC Comics fan and his favorite characters included Superman and Batman. He loved spending time at home with his family.
CJ is survived by his mother, Linda and husband Mike Biggs of Oakland; a sister, Skyla Sickles of Oakland; a step sister, Doris Jenkins of Cumberland; his grandfather, Williams Sickles of Cecil County, MD; and his canine companion, Lu Lu.
In additon to his father, CJ was preceded in death by grandmothers, Audry Sickles, Peggy Meadows and Donna Smith; and an uncle, Christopher Marks.
In accordance with his wishes, CJ will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to CJ's nurses, Margo Pickett, Deborah Simmons and Amanda Petenbrink for the devotion and care shown to CJ throughout his life.
Memorial contributions may be directed to any organization promoting the research and cure for AMPS.
The C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A., Oakland is honored to be serving the Sickles family at this time.
