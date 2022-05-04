RIDGELEY, WV. — (Wilson) Christy D. McKenery, 46, of Ridgeley, WV. died April 26, 2022 at UMPC-Western Maryland after a long illness.
Born March 24, 1976, she was the daughter of Robert Wilson and the late Deana Saville.
Christy was a graduate of Frankfort High School. She then went on to the International Beauty School in Cumberland.
Christy enjoyed being self-employed as a cosmetologist and former owner of Christy's Family Hair Salon in Perryville, MD. More recently, she had worked at Hunter Douglas.
She was preceded in death by her mother , Deana Saville; mother-in-law, Judy McKenery; and her father-in-law, Joseph McKenery Sr.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Joseph "Joe" W. McKenery, Jr.; two children, Hunter McKenery and Kaitlyn McKenery; a brother, Michael Wilson and wife Pam; a sister-in-law, Cassandra Poole and husband John; several nieces and nephews, including Tyler Poole and wife, Clarrissa, and Stephanie Riley; life-long best friends, Sheila Waters and Trudi Kidwell; and mother-in-law, Donna McKenery. Christy also had many great nieces and nephews whom she adored; Cayden Heavener, Trenton Poole, Chaysen Riley, Waylynn Poole, and Shanleigh Poole.
As per her wishes, Christy will be cremated.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
The Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., is handling arrangements.
