NORTH EAST — Christopher Paul Barrick, 51, of North East, MD, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021.
He was born in Baltimore, MD, on March 9, 1970.
Chris worked in advertising for many years in the Baltimore area, handling important clients including the Maryland Lottery and Capital One. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting and snow skiing and cherished his boat, “Lady Delilah”.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Crouch Liddell of Palm City, FL; his aunt and second mother, Susan R. Taylor (Dave) of Damascus, MD; stepmother, Donna Barrick Seccamanie (Tom) of Elkton, MD; best friend, Robert Sherman of Washington, DC; a sister: Kristen Barrick Lehr (Ryan) of Elkton, MD; and three uncles, Bruce Barrick (Jen) of Rising Sun, MD; Jess Crouch (Carolyn) of North East, MD ; and Gary Crouch (Jane) of North East, MD; as well as a niece, a nephew and several cousins.
Chris was preceded in death by his stepfather, Rogers “Bob” Bonner Liddell; his father, Kenneth Richard Barrick; grandparents, Paul and Nellie Crouch and George and Charlotte Barrick; and beloved uncle, Bobby Crouch.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 4:00 pm — 6:00 pm at The Wellwood, 523 Water Street, Charlestown, MD, with a Celebration of Life service at 5:30 pm.
Private interment will be in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
Memorial contributions are requested in lieu of flowers to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation or Haven House, both in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.