ELKTON — Rev. Christopher Morgan Porteus, retired Diocesan Missioner and Parish Priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, died December 22, 2021 in hospice care in Elkton after a lengthy illness. He was 74.
For 38 years, Father Chris was a priest and served in the Dioceses of Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania and Easton. His ministry in the Easton Diocese extended across several parishes and convocations.
Father Chris was born in Waterbury, CT. to the late Rt. Rev. Morgan and Martha (Walsh) Porteus of Cheshire, CT. He graduated from Cheshire Academy and later studied at Boston University and General Theological Seminary in New York City.
Father Chris is survived by his wife of over 33 years, Rev. Beverly S. Porteus, retired rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Elkton and by his two daughters, Emily and Katherine (Kate) from his previous marriage to Gail (Dyer) Currier of Burlington, VT., his two brothers, Jonathan and Milton of Wellfleet, MA and their families including many nieces and nephews and a great niece.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Trinity Episcopal Church 105 North Bridge Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Burial will be at the Episcopal Chapel of St. James the Fisherman in Wellfleet, Massachusetts. Donations made in Rev. Porteus memory may be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church in Elkton, MD. To send online condolences to the family please visit www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Porteus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.