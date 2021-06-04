COLORA — Christopher Leigh Thomas, 68 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at home. Born September 17, 1952 in the Walter Reed Army Hospital of Bethesda, MD, he was the son of the late Leon Edward and Jean Philipson Thomas.
Christopher was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam War. He was employed as an explosive technician by the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD.
Christopher is survived by his wife, Lana Thomas of Colora, MD; son, Jonathan Leigh Thomas and wife, Tracy; granddaughter, Ryleigh; and sister, Caroline Thomas Burall and husband Timothy.
In addition to his parents, Christopher was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert William Thomas and John E. Thomas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, June 3, 2021, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 4 PM until 6 PM, at the funeral home. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
