PORT DEPOSIT — Christopher, H, aged 56, of Port Deposit, MD departed this earthly sphere on December 12, 2020. He expired at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air from Pulmonary failure and secondary organ involvement. Son of Harry J. and the late Phyllis M. Vasaturo; Brother of Peter G. of West Chester, PA; He is survived by numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and an Uncle, Paul Otterson of Clayton, NJ. Chris graduated from Bishop Shanahan High School and entered the USMC in 1982 as a Private. Serving as a Lance Corporal squad leader providing security after the Hezbollah bombing of the Marines Beirut Barracks in 1983, he subsequently reembarked to the Eastern Mediterranean Amphibious Forces.. Assigned to the First Marine Air Wing in Iwakuni, Japan, he later was transferred to the San Diego Marine Corps Recruit Depot as a Drill Instructor.. He retired in 1986 as a full Corporal. Among his service awards are two Good Conduct Medals, representing six years of commendable service, four years of superior marksmanship with the M-16 rifle,a Wave award for his actions in Beirut and two Meritorious Mast commendations where he displayed leadership initiative in preventing death or damage to fellow Marines in the finest tradition of the United States Marine Corps. After his Military Service, he moved to Astoria, Oregon and became a Commercial Fisherman. He spent the last three years of his life, living with his Father in Port Deposit, MD.
All who knew him remember one who was courteous to all but particularly kind to Kids and Dogs. Semper Fi!
