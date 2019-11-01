NEWARK, DE — Christopher David Gilley, age 42, of Newark, DE passed away October 26, 2019. He was born October 25, 1977 in Havre de Grace, MD to the Sharon Denise Jadwin and the late David Allen Gilley.
Christopher was a smart, intelligent, and beautiful person who loved his family. He had a passion for writing, which included spiritual poems. Christopher loved music, particularly electronic/bass and rock n’ roll. In Christopher’s professional career he was known as a skilled plumber and welder.
In addition to his mother, Christopher is survived by his two daughters: Skylar Ann and Kaylie Rae; and grandmother, Joan Gilley “Meemaw”.
Christopher will be dearly missed by those he has left behind, including countless friends. Many of whom were in recovery and healing alongside him. He fought vigorously to overcome his battle with addiction and everyone who was supportive of his recovery, held a special place in his heart. Christopher’s family encourages anyone who may be struggling with addiction to maintain their recovery process. In Christopher’s honor, he would want those to continue to pursue support and remain vigilant in living a clean sober life.
Services and burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Attack Addiction” and sent in care of funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
