NORTH EAST — Christopher Andrew Lopez, 29 of North East, MD, passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Born in West Chester, PA, on August 15, 1991, he was the son of Diane Zane and the late Hildo Lopez.
He was a truck driver for JB Hunt, Aberdeen, MD. Christopher was also apart of ROTC.
Christopher is survived by his children: Christopher Andrew, II and Mateo Lopez and mother Diane Zane of North East, MD.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations made payable to Cecil County Animal Services Foundation, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
