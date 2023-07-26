LONGBOAT KEY — (Sherman) Christine (Chris) Sherman Shivery passed away peacefully at her home in Florida on June 14th, 2023. She is survived by her husband Chuck, her son Jake, her sister Barbara Gill, nieces Stephanie Sherman and Kristin DiCasagrande and her nephew Drew Gill.
Born in Baltimore in 1948, Chris attended Towson High School and Union Memorial Nursing School. She married Chuck in 1969 and moved with him to Spain as part of his Naval deployment. Returning to Maryland, they raised their son in Loch Raven and Lutherville while Chris worked as a nurse for Union Memorial and then Maryland General Hospitals.
Aside from her family and nursing career, Chris had two great passions in her life: her artwork and her love for animals.
A skilled painter, she accepted portrait commissions and produced landscapes in a variety of different mediums including oils, acrylics, pastels and watercolors. Throughout her life, she remained a very dedicated and prolific artist. Many examples of her work occupy treasured positions in private collections and in family homes.
Chris and Chuck finished their careers in Avon, CT, where Chris was an enthusiastic supporter and volunteer with Our Companions Animal Rescue in Ashford. Fully engaged with her life-long love for animals, she poured time and energy into helping the fledgling organization reach its current status as a major protector of homeless animals.
Ultimately, Chris and Chuck retired to Longboat Key, Florida, where they have enjoyed the company of many close friends. As she had her entire life, Chris formed significant bonds with those close around her.
Chris will be remembered for her positive approach to life, her generosity and her love of animals and the arts. She is honored for her decades of service in nursing and will be missed by everyone with whom she ever came into contact.
The world is a darker place in her absence.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:30 AM on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023, at the Chesapeake City United Methodist Charge - 450 3rd St, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. Afterwards, all are invited to a luncheon at the church. Additionally, there will be a reception at her family home in Earleville, MD, following the church event.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Our Companions Animal Rescue in Ashford, CT. www.ourcompanions.org
