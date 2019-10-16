ELKTON — Christine Inez Hamilton, 51 of Elkton, MD passed away on October 9, 2019 in Christiana Hospital.
Christine was born on August 6, 1968, daughter of Diane Wesley Hamilton and the late Leroy ‘Punkie’ Hamilton. She was raised in Cecilton and was a 1986 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking and doing hair.
Along with her mother Diane, she is survived by her children, Ramona Washington (Maurice), Gaylin Hamilton (Sindi) and Travias Smith all of Elkton; siblings, Connie Hamilton of Virginia, Leroy Hamilton, Jr. (Tracy), Sandra Hamilton, Carla Hollingsworth (Lionel), and Regina Byard all of Elkton, Larry Hamilton (Sissy) of Maine, Nichole Hamilton of Cecilton, Jeri Summerville (Aaron) of Elkton and Kendra Brown of Wilmington, DE; 4 grandchildren, Kyrhee, Karter, Karly and Karsyn Washington; 2 adopted brothers, Michael Wisher, Sr. and Orlando Ringgold; adopted sister Rasheen Webster (Shawn); devoted niece Ericka Hamilton; 8 aunts, 2 uncles, great aunt and numerous extended family.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 20 from 3 to 6 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Service and burial will be held privately.
