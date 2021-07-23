NORTH EAST — Christine Dain Ellerton
(9/19/1951 — 7/13/2021)
Free to fly on wind, to catch the breeze, floating where I please.
Free to shine with the sun, to light up the day my own way.
Free without my body, to live on in your memory.
Chrys left us peacefully with her husband Vaughan by her side. Chrys attended Cazenovia Central School and Convent School in Central New York. She graduated from Pratt Institute with a degree in Fashion Design. Chrys modeled for Barbizon, opened her own design shop in Ellicott City, MD, taught GED at a correctional facility and worked with displaced homemakers finding housing, food, child care, workforce training, and jobs. A soft spot for any creature in need had her buying groceries for others, providing lunches for the homeless and collecting dogs and cats.
She was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Bernice (Powers) Dain, and her brother Thomas A. Dain. Chrys has left her siblings with her love in our hearts. Majdolin (Essi), Sandia, David and Lisa (Banewitz), Emily and Greg McKnight, Nathaniel and Bindy (Marshall), Brook Dain. Nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Jason Goetz, Catherine and Dean Brutcher, Jonathan, Dain (Matteson), Cecelia and Daniel Mabie, Andrew, Hannah, Chase (Matteson), and Hunter Dain.
Funeral mass will be held at St Jude’s Roman Catholic Church, 928 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD, on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 am, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Private interment will be in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Donations may be made to Displaced Homemakers, Cecil College or Cecil County Animal Services, both in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
