ELKTON, MD — Christine Dvorak Cameron, age 78, of Elkton, MD, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Elkton on July 14, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E., Jr., and Marie Smrcina Dvorak.
Mrs. Cameron was a retired legal secretary. An adoring mother and grandmother, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, reading, and being outdoors.
Survivors include her daughters, Jean Cameron, Newark, DE, and Paula Cameron, Elkton, MD; granddaughters, Candace and Paige; great-grandchildren, Aliyah, and Ky’el, Khalil, Kamil, and Kamryn, and their mother, Cassie; and siblings, Anthony R. Dvorak, Elkton, MD, and Sister Rose Teresa, O.S.F., Reading, PA.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cameron was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Paul H. Cameron; grandson, Clifton; and siblings, Teresa M. Lusby, Robert J. Dvorak, J. Gerard Dvorak, and Albert J. Dvorak.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
