ELKTON, MD — Christina “Chrissy” Ellen Reiff, age 32, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Baltimore, MD on June 28, 1987 to Cassandra (Milburn) Taylor and the late Gary Emmerson Reiff.
Chrissy was a straight forward and honest person who told you like it was. She was boy crazy and loved flirting with the doctors. Chrissy would always go around saying “You Gotta Love Me.” She will be missed by many family members and friends.
Chrissy is survived by her mother, Cassandra (Milburn) Taylor; dad, Andrew Taylor; sister, Catharine Doster; three nephews: Gary, Robert, and Ethan; niece, Kristen; and grandparents, John (Brenda) Milburn. In addition to her father, Chrissy is preceded in death by her grandmother, Catharine Mackie.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Too send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
