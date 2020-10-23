PERRYVILLE — Christian David Ledman, of Perryville, MD, passed away on October 20, 2020 from an automobile accident. He was 18 years old and the beloved son of David F. and Katie Lee (Saunders) Ledman.
Christian was a Perryville High School student, who was duel enrolled at the Cecil County School of Technology, with a graduation date for the 2021 school year. Christian was not only intelligent but so motivated, he was committed and had signed to be enlisted for the United States Army. Christian loved working on his truck and diesel engines. He enjoyed listening to his country music. He was well known by his teachers, as “polite and a joy to talk to” and will forever be missed.
Christian was the devoted brother of Caitlyn Saunders and is survived by his grandparents; Daniel and Sherry Ledman, Brenda and Claude Mumpower, Donna and Greg Testerman and the late Mark W. Saunders.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 27 at 11 A.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., where the service will also be Facebook Live streamed for all to view.
Interment will be at Asbury Cemetery in Perryville, MD.
Contributions may be made to the family through the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A. website, where messages of condolences and memories to share may be made www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
