ELKTON, MD — Christian Allen “Chris” Boulden, age 54, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in Elkton on December 14, 1965, he was the son of Winefred Johnston (Walt), Elkton, MD, and the late Charles M. Boulden.

Mr. Boulden was co-owner of Certified Automotive, Inc., Wilmington, DE. He loved spending his time with family and friends, escaping to the beach with his dogs, music, staying busy, and butter pecan ice cream.

Survivors include his wife of over 29 years, Sherie Boulden; children, Callie E. Boulden and Christian D. Boulden, both of Elkton, MD; siblings, Cathy Hutchinson (Art), David Coleman (Erica), Kermit Morrison (Trish), Frank Lewis (Regina), Chuck Lewis, Teri Eckhart (Chuck) and Debbie Morgan (Keith), all of Elkton, MD; extended family, Sidney and Leah Coleman; numerous nieces and nephews; and his many close friends.

Prayer Service will be held 5 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christiana Care, Union Hospital Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

