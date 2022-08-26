RISING SUN, MD — Christen "Chris" Alan Barton of Port Deposit, MD, age 29, passed away suddenly due to an accident on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born in Elkton, MD on June 6, 1993 to Karen Sue Moir-Mayton and the late John Russell Barton, Sr.
Chris was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed buying cars, bikes and quads, tinkering with the engines then selling or trading for his next project. He liked to go boating, playing with fireworks, shooting at the range, cooking, doing gun maintenance, "vegetable" gardening and repoing cars with his Uncle Mike. Chris was a fun-loving practical joker and ornery to his core. He had an unforgettable grin and, at times, a sick sense of humor. A kind hearted and generous man, he frequently gave to others without any concern of the cost. Chris can be described as stubborn, almost to a fault, but gentle and loving always. He was good with children (they were very important to him) and a great father figure. He was fiercely protective of those he loved and would HOWL for his pack when they needed him.
Chris was predeceased by his father, John Barton, Sr.; grandfather, William "Bill" Barton and uncle, Mike James.
Chris is survived by his mother, Karen Moir-Mayton; half-sisters: Samantha Smith and Diana Smith; step-sister, Mandy Mayton; grandmother, Bessie Barton; brother, John Barton Jr, half-brother, Nathan Barton; aunt, Pamela James; close-cousins: Amber James Cottrell, her husband Chris and their son Wyatt; Autumn "Grace" James, her husband Sean and their children, Sean Jr. and Emily, Amayia James and Michael James; love of his life and best friend, Jessica Gallatin and her children, Gavin and Gracie for whom he was proud to bear the name "Daddy Wolf".
A celebration of Chris' life will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, with a sharing time planned for 3:00pm. Burial will be held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Chris Barton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.