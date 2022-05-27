NORTH EAST — Cheryl Diane Hammer, 74 of North East, MD, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in MD, on August 12, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Noble and Beatrice (Biddle) Ross. She was the wife of the late Hayes R. Hammer who passed on June 16, 2018.
Cheryl retired from Martin's in Rising Sun, MD after many years of service.
She enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening, fishing and anything outdoors. She loved baking and cooking especially for her family.
Survivors include 3 daughters: Rebecca Lathem (Richard), Barbara Perry (Mark), Eva D. Hammer; 2 sons: Richard Brett Hammer (Stacy) and Matthew Bart Hammer (Cara); 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Cheryl was also preceded in death by her siblings: Darlene Wright, Thomas H. Ross, Walter Biddle and Sandra Arnold.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm.
