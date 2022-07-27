FORT MYERS — (Crass) Charlotte Jamison Bathon, nee Crass, 92, beloved wife of the late William Jamison and the late Daniel Bathon; loving mother of Joan (Marty and the late Jeff) Sommers, Michael (Janice) Jamison, Barbara (Marc) Berman, Amie (Scott) Sweren; caring aunt of Floyd (Renee), Mark, Bree and Bruce (Mindy); adored "Grandmommy" of Brian, Rachel, Allison, Bradley, Maxine, Andy, Jamie, Bill and Josh. Born in Philadelphia, Charlotte was the original "latch-key kid" due to the early death of her father, David and her mother, Minnie who succeeded in managing a family candy and dry goods store. She was known for her determination, talent and lively personality and was most proud of the loving and warm family environment she established with Bill. She was a consummate amateur seamstress creating furniture slipcovers, pinch-pleated curtains and matching dresses for her daughters. Later in life, her creative talent resumed with beaded jewelry. Charlotte and Bill raised their family in West Chester, PA, transferred to "Merry Old England" for a few years, retired to Cecilton, MD and enjoyed her last years in Fort Myers, FL. A graveside service will be held for family at Roosevelt Memorial Park in Trevose, PA at a later date.
